Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Cavnar Insurance Agency

Published

Unlike other agents, Cavnar is not beholden to any one company; thus, you won’t need to change agencies as your insurance and service needs change. They will give you excellent service and competitive pricing because they can access the insurance coverage from more companies. They place business with specialized carriers for their clients’ specific interests. We are a full-service agency that takes pride in the long-lasting relationships that we have developed over the years. To learn more about Cavnar, visit the website, or you can give Tajaun Cavnar a call.

817-337-7844
https://cavnarinsurance.com/

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Oui The People

Karen Young, owner of Oui The People, believes in rewriting the rules of body care. Her mission is to create thoughtful, effective body care...

2 days ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Kings Grooming

3 Kings Grooming was founded in 2019 by three brothers: Michael, Brandon & Eric Nwankwo. With the vision of paying homage to the origins...

3 days ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Christian Omeshun

Christian Omeshun is a remarkable brand. They cater to the ambitious, curvy woman who stops the show with her charismatic sense of style. The...

6 days ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Ancient Cosmetics

Ancient Cosmetics is a Black family-owned business started after years of frustration with harsh chemical-based products sold in our communities. After doing their due...

7 days ago
Advertisement