Omicron Nu Xi Military Sorority, Inc. Inducts New Members into Alpha Beta Chapter

Omicron Nu Xi Military Sorority, Incorporated, founded by Dr. Judith Cotten, proudly inducted a distinguished group of women into the Alpha Beta Chapter in Dallas-Fort Worth. The new members include five Sorority Sisters—Gennette Green, Francella Smoker, Vanessa Brown, Ramothea Webster, and Gina Payne-Gibson—along with one Honorary Soror, Zelma Carter, and two Auxiliary members, Yolanda Hobbs and Marva Sneed.

Before the ceremony, the inductees completed training focused on Sisterhood, led by Dr. Margie Blount and Dr. Jacqueline Pierre. Their line name, Flowers of Youth, symbolizes growth, unity, and a blossoming commitment to service.

The induction ceremony was beautifully executed and deeply inspirational, honoring the values of loyalty, respect, trust, concern, and empowerment that define Omicron Nu Xi. The Alpha Beta DFW Chapter is one of the organization’s most active, dedicated to supporting veterans and those in need throughout the community.

As the sisterhood grows, so does the call to serve. We invite others who share our mission to join this powerful movement of unity and purpose.

