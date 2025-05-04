Election Day updates: Turnout low in North Texas as council, mayoral seats up for grabs

Polls closed at 7 p.m. and results are pending.

By Matt Kyle, Jamie Landers, Devyani Chhetri and Hojun Choi

Staff Writers

People walk past a sign pointing to the polling site at the University of North Texas at Dallas campus May 3, 2025 in Dallas. (Azul Sordo / Staff Photographer)

Election Day wrapped with under 50,000 in-person ballots cast in Dallas County, according to officials.

The Dallas County elections officials said on social media that more than 47,300 in-person ballots were issued as of 7 p.m. They added that there was an estimated turnout of 8.4% for the May 3 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday was election day for many municipal and countywide races across North Texas.

Tuesday was the last day of early voting and 69,000 total registered voters cast their ballots early in Dallas County — representing about 5% of the county’s total voters.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Saturday and closed at 7 p.m., though anyone in line before 7 p.m. was allowed to stay in line until they voted. Final election results are pending.

‘Use my voice’

Dallas County has over 400 voting locations available to voters. Tarrant County has about 160 locations, Collin County has about 60 locations and Denton County has at least 200 locations.

As of 1:20 p.m., more than 400 people had voted at South Garland Library, according to Dallas County vote center data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates and their supporters could be seen in the parking lot, speaking with voters about their proposals.

Josh Sizelove, 40, cast his ballot at the polling station, hoping to bring change to the county on issues that have gone unresolved and personally affected him.

“I need to vote, use my voice, and help make sure the next few years go in the direction we want,” Sizelove said. “I’d like to see some improvements in our district.”

At Disciple Central Community Church in DeSoto, a handful of people, as well as various candidates in the election, wandered in the parking lot in the morning, carrying campaign signs and thanking voters for casting a ballot. The mayor’s race was a four-way contest, while two City Council seats were up for grabs.

By about 2 p.m., over 600 people had cast a ballot at the church, according to the Dallas County elections office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Voters in DeSoto spoke of economic development in the city and improving roads as top priorities this election.

Jason Donaldson, 55, and his son Jacen, 17, both came to the polling location to campaign for incumbent mayor Rachel Proctor, who faces three challengers in the race.

Both Donaldsons said they like Proctor due to her down-to-Earth nature and support for local schools.

“She remembers you, she remembers the small things,” Jacen Donaldson said. “When I can vote, I’m definitely voting for her.”

Vincent Williams, 56, didn’t say who had his support in the election, but said economic growth in DeSoto was a major issue that brought him to the polls. He said many people in DeSoto want to see change on that front.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You look at other cities, the smaller cities here, and they are growing, and we’re not,” Williams said.

Natalie Garry, 77, agreed that economic development in DeSoto was lacking. She said there isn’t “a decent sit-down restaurant” between Interstate 35 and Highway 67, since most of the restaurants are near the highways to attract travelers.

“One of the best restaurants here in town is Whataburger,” she said.

Garry also said she believes road maintenance is a big issue, as she said many roads are “lousy.”

Garry said she threw her support behind Proctor, who she called a great communicator, but said she has been disappointed in other members of the council and voted accordingly.

City Council at-large candidate David Pfaff helped Robert Miller with his walker as he arrived to vote at Irving City Hall, May 3, 2025. He and District 1 candidate Tony Grimes (right) were in the parking lot greeting voters.(Tom Fox / Staff Photographer)

On Saturday afternoon, Clayton Draughon, 28, and his wife, Annie, stood in the shade outside Irving City Hall. They had already cast their ballots but chose to stay and hand out bilingual flyers backing candidates opposed to a casino proposal that has animated the election.

Debate over the plan — a “destination resort” pitched by casino giant Las Vegas Sands Corp. near the old Texas Stadium site — has shaped the campaign trail in the Dallas suburb.

After critics flooded City Hall to oppose a proposed zoning ordinance for the project, Sands Corp. requested City Council strip the gambling portion of its proposal. The amended ordinance then passed in two separate 6-3 votes.

Critics of the proposal, including the Draughons, worry changes to the composition of the City Council could give Sands Corp. a second shot at passing its original proposal — something the Draughons say would undercut the city’s family-friendly character.

“We’ll accept whatever happens, but we certainly hope it goes one way,” Annie Draughon, 34, said while gently shifting from foot to foot, rocking in a steady rhythm as her newborn infant strapped to her chest began to fuss.Related:Irving voters to decide 3 city council seats as Las Vegas Sands casino proposal looms

Council seats see competition

After Saturday, at least four new faces will join Dallas’ City Council.

Incumbents from Districts 4, 6 and 8 — council members Carolyn King Arnold, Omar Narvaez and Tennell Atkins — have reached their term limits. In District 11, council member Jaynie Schultz has chosen not to run for reelection.

Multiple other seats are up for grabs as incumbents face challengers. Every seat but District 14 is contested, and evolving issues related to infrastructure and public safety have made the remaining council districts competitive.

Still, City Council election turnouts are typically low. Historically, election turnout has struggled to go beyond 10%, and it appears the trend is unlikely to change after polls close Saturday.

More than a dozen Collin County cities are holding elections for City Council seats, including contested mayoral races in McKinney, Melissa and Sachse.

Plano voters also are voting on seven bond propositions totaling $648 million — the largest in the city’s history. Proposals include a $316.5 million bond for street improvements and a $155.2 million bond that would fund a new police headquarters. In Frisco, voters are considering a pair of propositions, including a $160 million bond for the construction of a long-stalled Frisco Center for the Arts project.Related:Sunshine, mild weather expected across Dallas-Fort Worth for Election Day on Saturday

In addition to board races at 10 school districts in the county, including Allen, Frisco and Prosper, voters in Collin County will also decide the fate of more than $3.5 billion in bonds that school districts in the area say are needed for new campuses, as well as updates to existing equipment and facilities.

Celina ISD has by far the largest — nearly $2.3 billion in bonds.

Staff writers Salette Ontiveros, Chase Rogers and Alex Nguyen contributed to this report.