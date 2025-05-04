Superb Woman: Esther Francois

Esther Francois is a dynamic leader in talent acquisition and employee experience, currently serving as Recruiting Lead, Corporate at Live Nation Entertainment in Houston, Texas. A proud graduate of Florida A&M University, Esther brings a wealth of expertise in technical recruiting, DEI programming, and people operations, with a career spanning top companies like Google and Flatiron School. Outside work, as a dedicated food critic, she brings that same curiosity and creativity to the culinary world. With a blend of strategic insight and people-first leadership, Esther elevates every space she enters.