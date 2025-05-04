Connect with us

Black Business: AABOUX

AABOUX was founded in 2017 by Zainab Aliyu (CEO & Creative Director). AABOUX is a stylish, luxurious leather brand that handcrafts limited-edition statement pieces using the finest and most exquisite leathers. They specialize in stitch-less technique and composition, using fascinating combinations of globally and ethically sourced skins from across the globe, which have been perfected by our third-generation artisans in Lagos, Nigeria. Visit the website to learn more about them and shop for your favorite bag.

