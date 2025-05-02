Black Business: Kings Grooming

3 Kings Grooming was founded in 2019 by three brothers: Michael, Brandon & Eric Nwankwo. With the vision of paying homage to the origins of the African diaspora, ‘The Motherland’, they began by focusing on hair and grooming, a common symbol of status, spirituality, and royalty within many ancient African civilizations. With this, came the birth of their staple product, the ‘Afro Pick’.

The ‘Afro Pick’ is a functional tool and a cultural symbol amongst the twentieth-century African Diaspora, particularly with the new and growing appreciation for natural afro hair textures and grooming. Learn more about the ‘Afro Pick’ and shop the products on the website.

https://3kingsgrooming.com/

email: info@3kingsgrooming.com