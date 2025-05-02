Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Kings Grooming

Published

3 Kings Grooming was founded in 2019 by three brothers: Michael, Brandon & Eric Nwankwo. With the vision of paying homage to the origins of the African diaspora, ‘The Motherland’, they began by focusing on hair and grooming, a common symbol of status, spirituality, and royalty within many ancient African civilizations. With this, came the birth of their staple product, the ‘Afro Pick’.
The ‘Afro Pick’ is a functional tool and a cultural symbol amongst the twentieth-century African Diaspora, particularly with the new and growing appreciation for natural afro hair textures and grooming. Learn more about the ‘Afro Pick’ and shop the products on the website.

https://3kingsgrooming.com/
email: info@3kingsgrooming.com

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Oui The People

Karen Young, owner of Oui The People, believes in rewriting the rules of body care. Her mission is to create thoughtful, effective body care...

6 hours ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Christian Omeshun

Christian Omeshun is a remarkable brand. They cater to the ambitious, curvy woman who stops the show with her charismatic sense of style. The...

3 days ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Ancient Cosmetics

Ancient Cosmetics is a Black family-owned business started after years of frustration with harsh chemical-based products sold in our communities. After doing their due...

4 days ago

OBIT

Black Business: Runway Redi Boutique, owner Twana Johnson

At Runway Redi Boutique, the goal is for you to look and feel your best every day. They accomplish this by only providing the...

5 days ago
Advertisement