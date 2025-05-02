CHARLZELLE FIELDS (June 30, 1993 — April 16, 2025)

Charlzelle Fields, a beloved source of warmth and joy, transitioned from this world on April 16, 2025, at the tender age of 31. Born on June 30, 1993, Charlzelle graced the lives of those around her with her loving and caring spirit, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of family and friends alike.

As we reflect on her life, we remember a soul that embodied compassion and kindness. Charlzelle had the unique ability to make others feel seen and cherished. Her warm heart radiated love, drawing people into her orbit, where friendships blossomed and sorrows faded.

Family and friends are invited to gather in celebration of Charlzelle’s life. A viewing will be held on April 30, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas, a place that represented comfort and connection for many. Following the viewing, a prayer service will begin at 8:30 PM in the same location, offering an opportunity for reflection and remembrance.

The following day, May 1, 2025, a funeral service will take place at Jubilee Church in DeSoto, Texas, starting at 1:00 PM. This gathering will honor the beautiful spirit of Charlzelle and serve as a sanctuary for sharing cherished memories and stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

As we mourn her departure, we celebrate the light that she brought into our lives. Charlzelle Fields will forever remain in our hearts—her memory a guiding beacon of love, compassion, and strength. Though she may no longer walk among us, her spirit will continue to thrive in the smiles she inspired and the love she shared. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of CHARLZELLE FIELDS, please visit our flower store.