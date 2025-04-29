Superb Woman: La Keisha Rider

La Keisha Rider, Ed.D. is a dedicated Principal in Garland ISD with over 20 years of experience in education. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Prairie View A&M University and a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Texas A&M-Commerce. Dr. Rider is a committed wife, mother, and grandmother who values building strong, inclusive school communities. She is known for her leadership in conflict resolution, emotional intelligence, and data-driven decision-making. Passionate about student achievement and family engagement, Dr. Rider works to strengthen communication between schools and families, reduce absenteeism, and create environments where every student can succeed both academically and personally.
