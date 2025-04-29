Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Ancient Cosmetics

Published

Ancient Cosmetics is a Black family-owned business started after years of frustration with harsh chemical-based products sold in our communities. After doing their due diligence by researching natural oils and herbs from ancient times to the present, the team began vigorously working on creating natural products for individuals with sensitive skin. Ancient Cosmetics offers an all-natural vegan beauty line. All products are specially handmade by the staff. This group of millennials turned an idea and a dream into a seven-figure company. Visit the website to learn more about them and make your first order.

https://ancientcosmeticz.com/
email: Contact@ancientcosmetics.com

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

OBIT

Black Business: Runway Redi Boutique, owner Twana Johnson

At Runway Redi Boutique, the goal is for you to look and feel your best every day. They accomplish this by only providing the...

2 days ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business: People of Color Nail Polish Founder, CEO Jacqueline Carrington

Growing up, founder Jacqueline Carrington never saw images of nail polish colors reflected on brown skin tones in most marketing and advertising, which made...

4 days ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business: OrganiGrowHairCo Owner Kay Cola

OrganiGrowHairCo was born out of a personal journey of hair damage and transformation. After a disastrous haircut, bad extensions, and going from dark brown...

5 days ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business: The Legacy Optimizer, Mark Steward, Fractional CFO & Business Coach

Legacy partners with organizations that clients can clearly understand, will assess their financial challenges and deliver tailored, actionable solutions that drive sustainable growth and...

6 days ago
Advertisement