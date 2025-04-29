Connect with us

OBIT

OBIT: TYLER JERMAINE BAIRD

Published

Tyler Jermaine Baird, born on September 28, 1994, in Dallas, Texas, passed away on April 13, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of warmth and kindness that touched the lives of many.

In his brief time on this earth, Tyler exemplified the values of compassion and friendship. He was known for his infectious smile and his unwavering commitment to those around him. A dedicated friend and beloved member of his community, Tyler’s spirit will continue to resonate within the hearts of all who knew him.

Tyler’s funeral service will be held on April 24, 2025, at the Golden Gate Funeral Home- Allene Chapel in Dallas, Texas. The service will commence at 11:00 AM and conclude at 12:00 PM, providing an opportunity for family, friends, and loved ones to gather and celebrate the life of this remarkable individual.

As we remember Tyler, let us cherish the moments shared and the light he brought into our lives. His memory will forever be a guiding force, inspiring those who were fortunate enough to call him a friend. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of TYLER JERMAINE BAIRD, please visit our flower store.

