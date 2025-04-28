Fort Worth YMCA Senior Citizen Prom

Prom Season(ed)

Senior citizens have the time of their lives

By Eva D. Coleman

Lifestyle & Culture Editor

Texas Metro NewsThe William McDonald YMCA of Fort Worth hosted a Senior Citizen Prom on Saturday, April 26, 2025 in the gym at their east Fort Worth location on Moresby Street. Seniors had the opportunity to dress up, dine, dance and socialize for an evening of fun!

“I really enjoyed it,” Rosie Gray said. “It’s something I’d be willing to go to every year, especially if my husband continues to go with me.”

These seniors celebrated the evening in style and enjoyed each other’s company.

ADVERTISEMENT