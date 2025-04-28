Ferris Responds to Measles Concerns with Proven “Easy Button” Healthcare Solution

City’s Tap Telehealth system ensures rapid response, trusted diagnosis, and uninterrupted community life.

Ferris, Texas – As measles cases reemerge across Texas, residents in the City of Ferris have reached out with questions. City officials are reassuring the public: Ferris is prepared. Through Tap Telehealth, formerly known as MD Health Pathways Access For All, every household has access to licensed clinicians 14 hours a day, from 8 AM to 10 PM, simply by sending a text.

“Ferris isn’t reacting, we’re operating according to the plan we put in place years ago,” said City Manager Brooks Williams. “While others are exploring how to respond, Ferris built durable infrastructure for health resilience. With Tap Telehealth in place, our residents are equipped to address measles concerns calmly, accurately, and quickly, without disrupting schools, work, or emergency services.”

Tap Telehealth connects residents to local doctors who can evaluate symptoms, assess exposure risk, prescribe medication, and follow up, all without co-pays or insurance barriers. It ensures accurate guidance at the right time and reduces unnecessary strain on emergency rooms and clinics.

Since adopting Tap Telehealth, Ferris has seen:

• A reduction in non-emergency 911 calls, ensuring EMS focuses on critical care.

• It addresses school absences, resulting in increased state funding for Ferris ISD.

• Over 70% household usage, with enrollment automatically included in water utility billing for just $9 per month.

“Tap Telehealth isn’t just convenient, it’s clinical care with zero friction,” said Dr. Dirk Perritt, CEO of Tap Telehealth. “Whether it’s a potential measles case or managing chronic conditions, Ferris families are connected to real doctors in real-time, without appointments, co-pays, or confusion.”

With measles trending upward, Tap Telehealth positions Ferris to remain steady and informed. The system ensures that care is timely, accessible, and responsive, exactly what public health demands in moments like this.

“Health access is infrastructure,” Williams said. “Just like water or roads, it must be reliable, trusted, and always available. In Ferris, that’s already the case.”