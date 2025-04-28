Megan Thee Stallion and Queen Latifah hit the Coachella stage

By Aria Bell

Blavity

https://blavity.com/

Megan Thee Stallion and Queen Latifah had a fun moment after Megan hit the Coachella stage. Queen Latifah surprised the crowd by popping up during Megan’s Coachella set. Ciara and Victoria Monèt also made memorable appearances.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to watch my team show out at @coachella ! Thank you to all my dancers and JaQuel 💙” the Grammy-winning star captioned her Instagram post. “yall are so amazing and are always so supportive and I appreciate yall for pushing me and motivating me ! Thank you to all my ladies @queenlatifah @courtneylaplante @ciara @victoriamonet that came out and shared the stage with me YALL ARE ICONS and made this experience so much more amazing for me thank you 1000 times !!! Love you hotties.”

Megan Thee Stallion bonded over escargot, oysters and caviar with Queen Latifah and her wife Eboni Nichols after Coachella

On May 21, Megan shared an Instagram video showing her with Queen Latifah with her wife Eboni Nichols; they were enjoying escargot, aka snail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So me, Queen, and Eb is at dinner and b***h, and we’re about to try some sh*t we ain’t never ate before,” Megan said at the start of the video clip.

Before trying escargot, Megan bragged about her oyster seasoning skills since a friendly competition between her and Nichols for “Best Oyster Maker” was also on the agenda. Next up was caviar, which Megan paired with bread. After tasting it, her facial expressions and subtle dance moves proved her delight. This moment was followed by steaming escargot served with a loaf of bread.

“I don’t know about this,” she nervously said as she picked up the fork to try it for the first time.

Megan gave her review on the escargot, saying it was a no for her — but what came after was a lesson on eating mussels from none other than Queen Latifah, who advised her that if the shell doesn’t open on its own, she shouldn’t eat it.

Social media can’t get enough of Megan Thee Stallion and Queen Latifah bonding

Fans loved seeing the interactions and expressed it in the comment section.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Queen Latifah has two beautiful ladies feeding her oysters 🥹♥️ what a life!!!” someone wrote.

“Giggling and kicking my feet over this love seeing yall have fun 🥹,” another chimed in.

“Me? Nothing, just watching Queen Latifah and Meg eat oysters, caviar mussels, and escargot like it’s season 3 ep 2 of a David Lindelof series,” a third person commented.