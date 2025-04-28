Jackson State football player Travis Hunter drafted by Jacksonville Jaguars

By HBCU Sports Report

HBCU Sports

https://hbcusports.com/

In a move that electrified the NFL Draft’s opening night, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travis Hunter, the dynamic two-way star from Colorado and former Jackson State standout, with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hunter, who began his collegiate career at Jackson State under coach Deion Sanders before transferring to Colorado, arrives in Jacksonville after one of the most remarkable college football careers in recent memory. He captured the 2024 Heisman Trophy, becoming the first primarily defensive player to win the award in decades, and was widely regarded as the draft’s top overall prospect by many analysts.

A Jackson State, Hunter was named SWAC Freshman of the Year and helped the Tigers reach the 2022 Celebration Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his senior season at Colorado, Hunter was a force on both sides of the ball, recording 1,258 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns as a receiver. He also tallied 36 tackles and four interceptions as a cornerback. His ability to impact the game in multiple phases made him a coveted target for NFL franchises, but Jacksonville ultimately secured his services after a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Hunter made headlines in the days leading up to the draft, warning teams: “Don’t make a mistake,” a message he reiterated on the red carpet in Green Bay. Undeterred by speculation about trading down, the Browns opted to keep the pick and invest in Hunter’s rare versatility.

Photo: Mandela Jones/HBCU Sports

Hunter’s journey from Jackson State to the NFL has been closely watched, especially after his transfer to Colorado, where he continued to shatter expectations. Over two seasons in Boulder, he amassed 153 receptions for 1,979 yards and 20 touchdowns, along with 67 tackles and seven interceptions.

With his selection, the Jagurs add a player who is not only a generational talent but also a cultural phenomenon. Hunter’s insistence on playing both ways in the NFL sets the stage for a new era in Jacksonville, as the franchise looks to capitalize on his unprecedented skill set.

The football world will now watch as Hunter attempts to redefine what’s possible at the highest level, determined to prove the Browns right for betting on his one-of-a-kind abilities.

ADVERTISEMENT