Ohio Is Lifting Old Driver’s License Suspensions for Unpaid Fines

The state will automatically cancel certain suspensions. Letters will be mailed to eligible drivers, sharing steps for getting licenses back.

By Rachel Dissell

The Marshall Project

https://www.themarshallproject.org/

A new Ohio law will lift driver’s license suspensions for people with unpaid court fines and fees, some of which stretch back years.

Along with the new law — which takes effect April 9 — come several steps that the state and local courts, and some drivers, must follow to make it all work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going forward, courts can no longer issue immediate license suspensions when drivers don’t pay a court fine or fee.

People who have their suspensions removed under the new law will not have to pay the state fees to get their licenses back. Blocks on vehicle registrations related to these suspensions will also be dropped.

This article was published in partnership with Signal Cleveland.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and the courts have until May 9 to lift the driver’s license suspensions.

State officials don’t have an estimate of how many active suspensions will be wiped away. Lawmakers estimated the bill would help hundreds of thousands of Ohio drivers. Advocates who pushed for the changes estimated as many as 600,000 Ohio drivers had debt-related suspensions involving unpaid fines and fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BMV is dealing with one wrinkle in the process: Local court orders sent to the state don’t always give a specific reason for a suspension. That means the bureau has to reach out to local courts to request the reason for the suspensions, spokesperson Lindsey Bohrer told The Marshall Project – Cleveland. Local courts will have to tell the state which of those suspensions should be removed.

Courts can still issue an arrest warrant or summons if a person fails to show up to court or sign a guilty plea waiver and pay fines and fees for a minor traffic charge. But first, the court has to issue a new citation and then wait for 30 days before it can suspend a driver’s license.

I have a driver’s license suspension. How do I know if it will be removed?

There are many reasons a person’s driver’s license can be suspended. This new law eliminates suspensions for people unable to pay fines and fees.

The BMV will mail letters to drivers with details of any suspensions being removed.

In cases where BMV records might have an old address, drivers can update with a current address online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drivers can also:

Look up their unofficial driving record online.

Call 614-752-7600 or 844-644-6268 to have the information mailed.

Contact the local court where a license was suspended.

Once my suspension is removed, how do I get my license back?

Letters mailed by the state will include the steps drivers need to follow to restore their licenses. For suspensions removed by the new law, the normal fees to reinstate a license should not be charged. If a license is suspended and has expired for more than six months, they may have to retake the driver’s test.

If a person has additional suspensions for reasons not covered under the new law, such as a DUI, the letter should list which suspensions are being removed and which ones remain.

If my suspension is removed, do I still owe fines and fees from my case?

Yes. Even if your driver’s license suspension or registration suspension is removed, you still owe the court fines or fees related to your traffic case or ticket. You can request to get on a payment plan to pay those fines and fees.

My license suspension is from unpaid fines or fees in another state. Will the suspension still be removed?

No. Ohio’s law can only lift suspensions that were issued by courts in Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT

How do I ask the court for driving privileges if my license suspension is because of unpaid child support?

A driver can file a request — called a motion — for limited driving privileges in the same court where the suspension was issued. The request will need to list the specific reasons for driving, such as work or medical appointments. The cost for filing the motion will depend on the court. Here’s an example of a motion. Drivers will need to get a copy of their driving record or abstract, which can be requested online for $5. Copies are also available at a local deputy registrar’s office. (Find locations here.) The court will also require proof of insurance.

I can’t afford an attorney. Where can I get free or low-cost help with my license suspension?

Check with the Alliance of Ohio Legal Aids for access to free or low-cost help in your area. Some organizations are planning events or clinics to help people understand the new law and other license suspension issues.

I’m already on a payment plan to reinstate my license. Should I keep sending money?

Do not stop making payments until you get a notice from the BMV. If you fail to pay, your license could go back under suspension. After the law takes effect, the fees related to debt-related suspensions should be automatically removed within 30 days.

If you are paying reinstatement fees related to multiple types of suspensions, your balance may be lowered to remove some fees.

What’s a registration block and will those be dropped?

Local courts can block a driver’s ability to update a vehicle registration and get license plate stickers. Under the new law, courts will no longer be able to do that when a driver fails to pay fines or fees. Blocks on vehicle registrations related to those reasons will also be dropped.

I have an old suspension for not responding to a “proof of insurance letter.” Does this new law cover that?

In 2019, Ohio did away with a state program that sent letters to random drivers requesting proof of insurance or financial responsibility. Drivers who didn’t respond faced license suspensions. None of those suspensions are active, state officials said. If a driver is still paying fees to get a license reinstated based on one of those suspensions, those fees should be removed.

Licenses can still be suspended if a person has an accident or gets pulled over and does not have insurance.

What else does the new law change?

Starting April 9, when the law takes effect: