Black Business: Runway Redi Boutique, owner Twana Johnson

At Runway Redi Boutique, the goal is for you to look and feel your best every day. They accomplish this by only providing the highest-quality items that complement your figure and size. Never sacrifice comfort for style. Shop tops, dresses, jumpsuits, sets, bottoms, plus size, and more. You can become a Brand Ambassador. Make every day your runway. You can look amazing, and why not earn fabulous perks, just for shopping with them? Apply today to become a Runway Redi Ambassador, and receive a lifetime discount code while earning commission… and so much more!! Visit the website.

https://runwayredi.com/
email: runwayredi@yahoo.com
IG @runwayrediboutique

