OBIT: SHIRLEY SPEED

Shirley Speed, a beacon of warmth and laughter, left this world on April 13, 2025, at the age of 62. Born on June 13, 1962, she was more than just a cherished member of her community; she was a vibrant soul whose light shone brightly through her funny and caring nature.

Known for her goofy side, Shirley had an uncanny ability to lift spirits with her humor, always ready with a laugh or a playful quip that would leave those around her grinning from ear to ear. Her personality resonated with everyone she encountered—sweet, hard-working, loving, and irresistibly helpful. Shirley had an innate talent for making those around her feel valued and whole, often putting their needs before her own.

Shirley’s love for children and grandchildren was one of her proudest accomplishments, illustrating her nurturing spirit and the profound bond she shared with her family. Whether she was sharing whimsical stories or indulging in her fondness for lollipops, she created moments that would forever be treasured in the hearts of her loved ones.

In her leisure, she found joy in watching her favorite series on BET Plus and indulging in outings with family, where laughter filled the air over shared meals and reminiscences. She cherished the simple pleasures in life, be it getting her nails done or reveling in the company of those she adored.

ADVERTISEMENT

To commemorate her life and legacy, friends and family are invited to gather for a viewing at Golden Gate Funeral Home-Dallas on April 23, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Following this, a funeral service will be held on April 24, 2025, at 11:00 AM at the same location, where stories will surely abound, forever echoing her spirit.

As we bid farewell to Shirley Speed, let us remember her for the laughter she brought into our lives, the love she freely gave, and the kindness that will continue to inspire us all.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of SHIRLEY SPEED, please visit our flower store.