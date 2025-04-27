Save Our SEPTA: A crisis we can’t afford to ignore

By Michael W. Couch

The Philadelphia Tribune

https://www.phillytrib.com/

The base fare for SEPTA is set to rise by 21%. —AP PHOTO/MATT ROURKE

This September, the base fare for SEPTA is set to rise by 21%, tying New York City for the highest public transportation cost in the country. And if no action is taken by January 2026, all trolleys, subways, and regional rail lines will stop running at 9 p.m. sharp — leaving thousands stranded, jobs at risk, and our communities in crisis.

Let’s be clear: this is not a Republican issue. This is not a Democratic issue. This is a Pennsylvania emergency.

SEPTA is the backbone of Southeastern Pennsylvania. Every day, nurses, janitors, teachers, students, seniors, and veterans ride our buses and trains to keep this region moving. If SEPTA’s proposed cuts take effect, over 76,000 jobs will be lost, and the region will suffer $674 million in lost tax revenue. What begins as a transportation issue quickly becomes a public safety, economic development, and moral failure.

The headlines are grim: 32 bus routes eliminated. 16 more shortened. Five regional rail lines gone. Late-night service vanished. What does this mean in real life? It means the single mother working a night shift at Jefferson Hospital won’t have a ride home. It means a college student from North Philly might not make it to evening classes. It means more cars, more congestion, more pollution, and less access for those already struggling.

Some have blamed this on politics — claiming Senate Republicans are standing in the way. But the truth is more complex. We must call on all lawmakers, regardless of party, to do the right thing.

Gov. Josh Shapiro has introduced a reasonable and responsible statewide plan to increase transit funding by reallocating a portion of existing sales tax revenue. This plan doesn’t raise taxes; it simply reflects what most Pennsylvanians already agree on: public transportation is essential infrastructure.

And yet, as negotiations drag on in Harrisburg, thousands of Philadelphians wonder: will I still be able to get to work in September? Will my route be there in January? Will I be safe waiting for a bus that no longer comes?

We cannot allow this death spiral to begin. Once transit service is cut, ridership drops, funding declines, and the spiral deepens. The only way out is forward — with courage, cooperation and common sense.

We need Senate Republicans and House Democrats to come together — not out of political pressure, but out of moral obligation. This is about more than bus routes. It’s about the soul of our commonwealth. Will we abandon those who depend on transit the most? Or will we rise to the moment and invest in a future that moves all Pennsylvanians forward?

If you’ve ever taken a SEPTA ride to a job interview, to a family gathering, or to Sunday worship, this fight is yours. Call your legislators. Share your story. Show up. Speak out. Demand the General Assembly pass the transit funding plan and protect the dignity, mobility, and livelihoods of our neighbors.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about people. And the people are worth the investment.

Michael W. Couch is a pastor and community leader in Philadelphia.