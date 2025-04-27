NCNW Issues Statement on the Passing of Former Labor Secretary Alexis Herman

By BlackPress of America

Alexis Herman from DOL website (Wikimedia Commons / Photo by U.S. Department of Labor)

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) – The National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) deeply mourns the loss of the 23rd Secretary of Labor, Alexis M. Herman. NCNW National Chair, Dr. A. Lois Keith, and President and CEO Shavon Arline-Bradley issued the following statements:

NCNW National Chair, Dr. A. Lois Keith said, “Our hearts are heavy from this loss. My friend, Sec. Herman provided guidance, poise, and expertise to all who had an opportunity to work with her. We continue prayers of comfort for Sec. Herman’s family and friends during this time.” “Sec. Herman personified American history. Appointed by President Bill Clinton, she was the first African American to serve as Secretary of Labor. A longstanding member of NCNW and affiliate organization Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Sec. Herman also served as an influential leader in the Democrat Party,” said President and CEO Shavon Arline-Bradley.

She continued, “She devoted decades of her life to the empowerment of Black women nationwide, committing to intergenerational leadership, economic empowerment, and organizational development. She was a master strategist and understood that having a strategic plan was essential to achieving one’s goals. Sec. Herman was a pioneer in corporate governance, paving the way for many Black women to serve on corporate boards. Being mentored by NCNW President and Chair Emeritus, Dorothy I. Height, solidified her commitment to intergenerational leadership. To Dr. A. Lois Keith, NCNW leadership, along with myself, Sec. Herman was a pillar in achieving the NCNW mission. We honor her and say well done faithful, servant-leader.”

