Georgia School put up ‘Whites Only’ and ‘Colored Only’ Signs. NAACP Responds

Photo: Walter Bibikow via Getty Images

An elementary school in Georgia has been called out after a teacher put up “For Whites Only” and “For Colored Only” signs as part of a history lesson on segregation. The signs were put up over water fountains and inside the cafeteria, according to WSB-TV.

On April 15, a teacher at Honey Creek Elementary School put up segregation signs as part of a lesson on Ruby Bridges, the first Black child to attend a desegregated all-white school in 1960, in Louisiana. An investigation was launched by the school after parents expressed concerns over the incident.

“You may have heard that we, along with our district human resources department, have been investigating an incident reported to us that involved a social studies activity based on a historical figure in American history that was not approved. Upon learning of the activity, we communicated directly with the parents of students who may have been affected,” the school principal wrote in a message sent to parents.

“In this instance, the teacher did not adhere to the approved resources or recommended lessons provided by the district. While we do not believe there was any ill intent, the activity was not included in the teacher’s submitted lesson plan and was not approved by school administrators,” they added.

Parents want to know that it won’t happen again

A parent addressed the incident during a meeting with the Rockdale County Board of Education on April 17.

“My son was over a water fountain drinking, and there was a ‘for colored only’ sign above and he was made fun of by the other children. To me that’s not a history lesson,” a parent told WSBTV.

“Things can be taught in a way that doesn’t inflict trauma on children,” another parent said.

A spokesperson for the Rockdale County School District confirmed the incident was currently being investigated.

“This is being investigated through the district’s human resources department, and we have taken the appropriate action to address the reported information,” they said. “Due to the nature of this personnel matter, we cannot share further information.”

The NAACP condemned the incident

The Georgia NAACP and Rockdale County NAACP issued a joint statement condemning the incident.

“The Georgia NAACP and The Rockdale County NAACP are appalled and heartbroken by the deeply disturbing incident at a Rockdale County school, where a water fountain was defaced with a sign reading ‘White Only.’ This isn’t just an act of ignorance—it’s a chilling echo of our nation’s darkest chapters. It is a stark reminder that the legacy of segregation is not history for many—it is still a lived reality,” the statement read, according to FOX5.

“Let us say this with absolute clarity: Racism has no place in our schools, in our communities, or in our country. This was not a prank. This was an act of racial hostility that reopens wounds still felt by generations of Americans who have fought, and continue to fight, for equality and dignity,” it added.

The statement called on the Rockdale County School District to take action by taking accountability, implementing mandatory anti-racism education rooted in historical truth and cultural competency training for educators, administrators and students.

“We will not let this moment pass quietly. We are here—to confront, to collaborate, and to help this community heal with purpose,” the statement read. “This is not about one sign. It is about what we allow, what we teach, and what we stand for.”