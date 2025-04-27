Impact Award Presented to Leading Breast Surgeon Dr. Nathalie Johnson

NCBC President, Jennifer Plichta,

MD, MS, FACS, CGRA, presents Dr.

Nathalie Johnson, MD, FACS, with

the 2025 Impact Award. Credit: Sylvia Powers

Dr. Nathalie Johnson, a distinguished leader in breast cancer care and advocacy, was presented with the prestigious Impact Award at the NCoBC 2025 34th Interdisciplinary Breast Center Conference, held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The NCBC Impact Award recognizes individuals whose pioneering contributions have significantly advanced breast cancer care, research, and advocacy.

“The Impact Award recognizes an individual whose contributions have profoundly influenced breast cancer care, research, or advocacy. This year, we are proud to present this award to Dr. Nathalie Johnson, whose leadership and dedication have transformed the landscape of breast cancer treatment and education. Her tireless efforts have improved countless lives and established a standard of excellence that will inspire future generations,” said Kimberly Samuels, Executive Director of NCBC.