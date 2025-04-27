Superb Woman: Brittany Course

Brittany Course is a Data Engineering Manager at Charles Schwab, based in Ponder, Texas. She holds a Master of Science degree from Syracuse University and is the founder of On Course Tutoring, a business that has helped her son and others excel in mathematics. Brittany is also the former Basileus (president) of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.’s Psi Zeta Chapter in Fort Worth, Texas. In an interview with Watch The Yard, she shared that she is “most motivated by the sisterly support of my fellow chapter members” and values the encouragement to continue learning and sharing her experiences to uplift and enrich others. A dedicated mother, tutor, and entrepreneur, Brittany is passionate about empowering others through education.
