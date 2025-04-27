Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Alaffia Owners, Olowo-n’djo Tchala and Prairie Rose Hyde

Published

Alaffia grew out of West African soil. In 1996, a young man from Togo, West Africa, met a young woman from rural Washington State. They were inspired by a shared calling to do right by the world, and Alaffia, a social enterprise, was born. Founded in 2003, Alaffia continues to redefine the natural products industry through its values of Beauty, Equality, and Empowerment, fair trade, and safe, efficacious hair, face, and body care. To learn more about Alaffia and shop the products, visit the website.

https://www.alaffia.com/
email: Service@Alaffia.com

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Advertisement