OBIT: CAPRICE WATSON

Caprice Watson, born on April 6, 1985, in the vibrant city of Dallas, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2025. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth, kindness, and unwavering positivity that touched the lives of all who were fortunate enough to know her.

From a young age, Caprice exhibited an infectious spirit that brightened every room. Friends and family remember her laughter as a cherished sound that could uplift anyone’s mood. With a profound affection for her community, Caprice was deeply involved in various local initiatives aimed at helping those in need, showcasing her lifelong commitment to service and care.

Her journey through life was not just marked by her accomplishments but by the relationships she forged. Caprice possessed a unique ability to connect with people from all walks of life. She was a confidante, a motivator, and a true friend, always ready to lend an ear or a shoulder to lean on.

Caprice’s family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at two services to honor her memory. A viewing will be held at Golden Gate Funeral Home-Dallas, located at 4155 South R. L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75224, on April 24, 2025, from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at Friendship West Baptist Church, situated at 2020 West Wheatland Road, Dallas, TX 75232, on April 25, 2025, commencing at 10:00 AM and concluding at 11:00 AM.

ADVERTISEMENT

As we reflect on Caprice’s life, we celebrate the indelible mark she leaves on our hearts. Her memory will continue to inspire all who knew her, reminding us of the power of compassion and the importance of community.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of CAPRICE WATSON, please visit our flower store.