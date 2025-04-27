Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

OBIT

OBIT: CAPRICE WATSON

Published

Caprice Watson, born on April 6, 1985, in the vibrant city of Dallas, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2025. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth, kindness, and unwavering positivity that touched the lives of all who were fortunate enough to know her.

From a young age, Caprice exhibited an infectious spirit that brightened every room. Friends and family remember her laughter as a cherished sound that could uplift anyone’s mood. With a profound affection for her community, Caprice was deeply involved in various local initiatives aimed at helping those in need, showcasing her lifelong commitment to service and care.

Her journey through life was not just marked by her accomplishments but by the relationships she forged. Caprice possessed a unique ability to connect with people from all walks of life. She was a confidante, a motivator, and a true friend, always ready to lend an ear or a shoulder to lean on.

Caprice’s family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at two services to honor her memory. A viewing will be held at Golden Gate Funeral Home-Dallas, located at 4155 South R. L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75224, on April 24, 2025, from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at Friendship West Baptist Church, situated at 2020 West Wheatland Road, Dallas, TX 75232, on April 25, 2025, commencing at 10:00 AM and concluding at 11:00 AM.

ADVERTISEMENT

As we reflect on Caprice’s life, we celebrate the indelible mark she leaves on our hearts. Her memory will continue to inspire all who knew her, reminding us of the power of compassion and the importance of community.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of CAPRICE WATSON, please visit our flower store.

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

OBIT

OBIT: TERRY LUWANDA NORMORE

Terry Luwanda Normore, born on March 25, 1961, in Wichita, Kansas, passed away on April 10, 2025, in DeSoto, Texas. Her life was a...

1 day ago

OBIT

OBIT: JAMES LAWRENCE ELGIN

James Lawrence Elgin, born on April 22, 1955, in Portland, Oregon, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. He was a...

2 days ago

OBIT

OBIT: DONTE SMITH

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Donte Smith, a beloved husband, son, brother, and friend, who left us on...

3 days ago

OBIT

OBIT: ARTHUR BENTON SR

Arthur Benton Sr., a beloved figure to many and a steadfast provider, passed away on April 14, 2025, in Mesquite, Texas, at seventy-nine. Born...

4 days ago
Advertisement