Black Business: People of Color Nail Polish Founder, CEO Jacqueline Carrington

Growing up, founder Jacqueline Carrington never saw images of nail polish colors reflected on brown skin tones in most marketing and advertising, which made her skip nail polish altogether growing up. It wasn’t until her 3-year-old daughter Monroe, at the time, started coming back from visits with her GiGi (grandma) with her nails painted, that Jacqueline had a newfound interest…in May 2019, People of Color was born. People of Color is a non-toxic, vegan, cruelty-free nail polish brand made to complement the various shades of brown skin as the first thought, not an afterthought. They celebrate and represent people of color from all over the world by telling our stories, our way, through our nail polish collections. Shop the website and join their tribe.

https://www.peopleofcolorbeauty.com/

Email: contact@peopleofcolorbeauty.com