Superb Woman: Regena Pipkin

Regena Pipkin is the Vice President of Marketing at Mary Kay, Inc. She has spent over 20 years leading marketing strategies that have shaped the company’s global brand presence. With a BBA in Marketing from the University of Houston and an MBA in Strategic Leadership from Amberton University, Regena excels in strategic thinking, leadership, and customer service. She has held various leadership roles, including Director of U.S. Marketing, where she managed the strategic direction and brand execution for the U.S. product portfolio. Regena’s expertise in brand performance and campaign execution has earned her a reputation as a results-driven marketing leader.