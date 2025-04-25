Superb Woman: Regena Pipkin

Regena Pipkin is the Vice President of Marketing at Mary Kay, Inc. She has spent over 20 years leading marketing strategies that have shaped the company’s global brand presence. With a BBA in Marketing from the University of Houston and an MBA in Strategic Leadership from Amberton University, Regena excels in strategic thinking, leadership, and customer service. She has held various leadership roles, including Director of U.S. Marketing, where she managed the strategic direction and brand execution for the U.S. product portfolio. Regena’s expertise in brand performance and campaign execution has earned her a reputation as a results-driven marketing leader.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Raven Croft is an Assistant Brand Manager at Naterra International, Inc., a personal care company based in Coppell, Texas. She earned her Bachelor’s degree...
Superb Woman
Dr. Ratrice Jackson is a pediatric dentist and author based in Irving, Texas. She earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Meharry Medical...
Superb Woman
Micah Descartin is a digital marketing strategist, content creator, and producer based in Dallas. She graduated from the University of North Texas, earning dual...
Superb Woman
Lashawndra Storr is a trusted and experienced HR leader with 20+ years in the field. Currently the Director, Human Resources Business Partner at Disney...