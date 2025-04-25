Connect with us

Black Business: OrganiGrowHairCo Owner Kay Cola

OrganiGrowHairCo was born out of a personal journey of hair damage and transformation. After a disastrous haircut, bad extensions, and going from dark brown to blonde, my hair was left brittle and lifeless. Years of heat styling, using shampoos with sulfates and parabens, and styling products full of chemicals, said the owner and creator, Kay Cola. She was inspired by her young daughter’s natural curls, determined to reclaim her hair’s health and embrace the curls she had always longed for. What followed was a relentless pursuit of knowledge, and OrganiGrowHairCo was born. Visit the website for more information and shop.

https://theorganibrands.com/
email: hello@theorganibrands.com
Instagram: organigrowhairco

