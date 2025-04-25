OBIT: JAMES LAWRENCE ELGIN

James Lawrence Elgin, born on April 22, 1955, in Portland, Oregon, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. He was a man of remarkable character, known for his distinctive personality that often left a lasting impression on those he encountered. James had a unique blend of confidence and charisma, displaying an air of arrogance softened by his genuine ability to connect with people from all walks of life. He could effortlessly spark engaging conversations and was never shy to express his thoughts openly.

Dressed immaculately, James took great pride in his appearance, and his style was a reflection of his vibrant personality. His love for life was evident in everything he did, as he embraced each moment with enthusiasm and flair.

James will be remembered not only for his strong presence but also for the warmth he extended to friends and acquaintances alike. He touched many lives through his authenticity and charm.

A viewing for James will be held on April 18, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home – Fort Worth, located at 5701 East Loop 820 South, Fort Worth, Texas, 76119. A funeral service will follow on April 19, 2025, beginning at 11:00 AM at the same location.

As we reflect on James Lawrence Elgin’s life, we celebrate a spirit that was irreplaceable and a personality that will be sorely missed.