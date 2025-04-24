OBIT: DONTE SMITH

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Donte Smith, a beloved husband, son, brother, and friend, who left us on April 11, 2025, at 44. Born on June 7, 1980, Donte filled the lives of those around him with an unconditional love that was as deep as it was genuine. His caring, happy disposition was a beacon of light in the lives of his family and friends, leaving an indelible mark on everyone he met.

Donte will be remembered as a devoted family man who placed great importance on nurture and support. His laughter was infectious, and his spirit was buoyant; whether a simple family gathering or a major celebration, Donte brought joy wherever he went. He had an exceptional ability to make everyone feel cherished and was always the first to lend a helping hand or a listening ear.

The memories of Donte’s warmth and kindness will be cherished by his loved ones and the many people whose lives he touched. A celebration of his life will take place with a viewing on April 18, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, TX. The funeral service will follow on April 19, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Impact Church DFW in Richardson, TX.

As we gather to honor Donte’s extraordinary journey, let us carry forward the values he stood for—love, care, happiness, and a dedication to family. Though he may no longer be with us, the legacy of his caring nature will transcend time, continuing to influence us in our lives. Donte Smith will forever be missed, but his spirit will live on in our hearts.

