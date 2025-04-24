A Legacy of Greatness and Excellence

A Superb Woman – Sallye R. Moore

By Cheryl Smith

Texas Metro News

Sallye Moore Photo: Courtesy

When you think of a life well-lived and a legacy worth celebrating, Sallye Johnson Moore comes to mind for many.

Hailing from Waco, Texas, and born on May 30, 1933, she was the oldest child of Edward and Lillie Mae Johnson. An A.J. Moore High School graduate, she went on to Paul Quinn College where she received her B.S. Degree at age 19 and later, a M.Ed. Degree from Prairie View A&M University.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to teaching, counseling, and being an administrator, she was a lifetime learner as she took courses at UT Arlington and SMU.

She died on April 15, 2025, after a lengthy illness. She was 91.

Her son, Greg Moore posted this message:

“I am writing to inform you of the passing of my dear mother, Sallye R. Moore. After facing health challenges in recent years, she is now at peace and has joined my father, her husband of over 70 years, her parents Lillie and Edward Johnson, her sisters Eddie Bernice and Lee Helen, and her only brother, Carl. I can only imagine their reunion in Heaven.

“My mother deeply loved her family, her friends, her former students, the Dalworth community, and she was equally loved by them. She dedicated her life to serving others and considered it a great honor to have the Sallye R. Moore College & Career Preparatory Academy in the Grand Prairie ISD named after her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She lived a full and wonderful life of over 90 years as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and greatgrandmother. We will miss her dearly.”

Bryan Parra – Grand Prairie ISD Trustee Place 2, was one of many who took to social media to express sentiments upon hearing the news.

Praising her more than four decades of service and her distinction of becoming the

first African American to hold the Associate Superintendent position in GPISD, Parra expressed sadness in his post.

Dr. Denny Davis, Sallye Moore and Dr. Angela Luckey-Vaughn

In addition to family and church, holding memberships in business, education, and community/professional organizations; her close alliances spread to her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and The Links, Incorporated.

Her work didn’t go unnoticed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Educators are the backbone of society. We, at the African American Education Archives and History Program (AAEAHP), join in celebrating the life and legacy of esteemed educator, Sallye Moore, who dedicated her career to our children and future leaders,” said AAEAHP President Dr. Alfred L. Roberts Sr.

Sallye Moore with President Biden

He also pointed out that she was inducted into the AAEAHP Hall of Fame in 2010 and her picture appears on the wall of the Dallas African American Museum.

That was one of many honors bestowed upon Mrs. Moore.

Angela Luckey-Vaughn remembers submitting the name for a new school in Grand Prairie.

For Mrs. Luckey-Vaughn, it was a moment she will always cherish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sallye Moore in Grand Prairie

“One of my proudest memories was sitting on the GPISD school board committee with Mrs. Ruthe Jackson, Kirk England, and others, but I was the only African American on the committee,” recalled Mrs.

Luckey-Vaughn. “I submitted and nominated Sallye Moore for the new school, and the committee allowed me to pick the location.”

Sallye R. Moore Elementary School

Mrs. Luckey-Vaughn said Mrs. Moore was one of her favorite role models and in addition to the school first being named Sallye Moore Elementary, then Sallye Moore College and Career Preparatory Academy; she’d like to see the street name changed in front of the school in Mrs. Moore’s honor.

Sallye Moore, Rep. Clyburn and Pres. Biden

In Memoriam of a true Legend – Sallye Moore

For the family, Mrs. Moore’s passing hit hard, coming on the heels of the loss of her sister, the Hon. Eddie Bernice Johnson, a mere 16 months prior.

The outpouring of love, however, was comforting for the family as they prepared for the Celebration of Life.

Son and daughter-in-law Greg and Juna shared a special message with Texas Metro News.

Sallye Moore and South Dalworth Historical Society

“We are deeply grateful for the life she lived and the love she gave so freely. She shared her time, talents, and resources with unwavering generosity — to her family, her community, her work, and above all, her church.

The Moores

“She represented Grand Prairie and our family with grace, strength, and dignity. We couldn’t be more proud of the legacy she leaves behind.”

Swearing in of Hon. Eddie Bernice Johnson

Funeral arrangements:

Celebration of life, Friday, April 25, 2025, at 12 noon. A wake service will be held to honor her life and memory on Thursday, April 24, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. The viewing will take place from 6-7pm, with open remarks from 7-8pm. All services will be held at St John Church Unleashed, 1701 W. Jefferson St., Grand Prairie, TX 75051.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to “The Sallye R Moore Education Scholarships” c/o St. John Church Unleashed.

To donate via text, please text 972-301-7912 and include Sallye R. Moore in your

message. You will receive a reply asking, “How much would you like to give to Sallye R Moore Scholarship Fund?”

Alternatively, you may mail your check to: St. John Church Unleashed – P.O. Box 541205 – Grand Prairie, TX 75055-1205. Please write “Sallye R Moore Scholarship Fund” in the memo.