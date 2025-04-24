First day of early voting brings thousands to polls across Dallas-Fort Worth

Tuesday is the first day of early voting, where residents cast ballots for mayors, city council members and million-dollar bonds.

Voter outreach coordinator Esmeralda Garcia (right) assisted Pat McGilbra as she led a voting equipment demonstration to educate voters about the process on April 18 in Dallas.(Shafkat Anowar / Staff Photographer)

Thousands of voters across North Texas headed to the polls Tuesday for local elections.

It was the first day of early voting, where residents cast ballots for mayors, city council members and million-dollar bonds. Across Dallas County over 6,500 ballots were cast on the first day.

Voters trickled in and out of the Lakewood Branch Library on Tuesday morning, with five ballots cast in about the first hour of early voting.

Jennifer Taylor, a native Texan, said she makes a point to vote in every election. The 41-year-old said she’s always excited for her voice to be heard, but casting a ballot on the first day of early voting just happened to work best for her schedule.

“If you enjoy American liberties, rights are not these concrete things that are just in place,” she said. “I feel like democracy is more of a garden that has to be tended and you have to be an active participant. If you’re not willing to let your voice be heard at the ballot box, you can’t be upset when it’s not heard on your Facebook or your Twitter.”

People are greeted as they headed to vote during the first day of early voting at the Lakewood Branch Library in Dallas on April 22. (Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

Taylor also said she believes it’s important to demonstrate engagement in the voting process, particularly as she’s observed efforts to remove polling places or make voting more difficult.

Other voters in Lakewood echoed the importance of voting consistently. Dominic Granello, a 32-year-old social studies teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School, said he maintains a streak of voting in every election.

This election, he only had one option on the ballot in District 14, but said he still wants to set a good example for his students of consistent participation.

“I think trying to build strong citizens of the future is part of what inspires me, and at the end of the day I do feel like politicians aren’t always interested in the citizens, they’re interested in voters, and so I want my voice to be one that they care about,” he said.

At the Disciple Central Community Church in DeSoto, candidates and volunteers were actively, excitedly campaigning as voters went in to cast ballots.

DeSoto mayoral candidates Dinah Marks and Author Anderson held up their signs as they campaigned during the first day of early voting at the Disciple Central Community Church in DeSoto on April 22.(Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

Rita Wilkerson, 75, said she’s a firm believer in voting generally but feels it can matter even more in local elections when turnout is usually lower.

She’s lived in DeSoto for almost 20 years and said she did not support the DeSoto Independent School District bond measures once she saw it was going to be a tax increase. She said she’s already “hurting” from how taxes in DeSoto have increased.

At the Dallas College Pleasant Grove Center, Miguel Molina, 83, said he came on the first day of early voting because he doesn’t like to leave things until the last minute. He’s also lived here for almost 45 years and wanted to vote to exercise his rights.

“In unity, there is strength,” Molina said. “We must always support each other, the Latinos.”

Lizette Dammier said she’s always voted early to beat the lines. The 65-year-old said that when people complain about elected officials not doing their jobs, she thinks instead it’s the American people who haven’t done their jobs by voting and holding those officials accountable.

“You want to change something? Then you’ve got to go out and do something,” she said. “You can’t depend on everybody else to make that change.”

Voting rules to remember

Voters should keep in mind the appropriate attire to wear to polling places. In Texas, it’s illegal to wear political materials or T-shirts showing support or opposition for any of the current ballot items at or near a voting location.

Registered voters will need one acceptable form of ID. This includes a Texas identification card, Texas driver’s license, state handgun license, Texas election ID certificate, U.S. passport, U.S. military ID with a photograph or U.S. citizenship certification with a photograph.

When and where do I vote early?

It depends on which county you live in. Voters can cast ballots at any early voting location in their county.

Dallas County

April 22-25: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

April 26: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

April 27: Noon-6 p.m.

April 28-29: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tarrant County

April 22-25: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

April 26: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

April 27: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

April 28-29: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

See Tarrant County early voting locations here.

Collin County

April 22-26: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Closed April 27

April 28-29: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

See Collin County early voting locations here.

Denton County

April 22-April 26: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

April 27: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

April 28-29: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

See Denton County early voting locations here.

