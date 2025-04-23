TSA Reminds Travelers: REAL ID Deadline Nears as May 7 Approaches

A TSA spokesperson said the agency estimates that “81% of the public is ready for REAL ID enforcement.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is urging Americans to prepare for the upcoming May 7 deadline to obtain a REAL ID.

Long lines at DMV offices may become increasingly common.

The TSA is encouraging individuals to check their IDs now and make an appointment if needed, as the deadline is firm.

A TSA spokesperson said the agency estimates that “81% of the public is ready for REAL ID enforcement.”

The North Carolina DMV releases new appointment slots at midnight, exactly 90 days in advance. Based on the current schedule, the earliest available appointments are now in July.

Walk-in services are also offered at DMV offices from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on operating days and on Saturdays for some locations.

All U.S. travelers flying domestically will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or other accepted forms of identification, such as a passport, to pass through airport security.

You do not need a REAL ID driver license or identification card to do any of the following:

Drive

Vote

Apply for or receive federal benefits (e.g., Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration, etc.)

Enter a federal facility that does not require an ID (e.g., a post office)

Access a hospital or receive life-saving services

Participate in law enforcement proceedings or investigations (e.g., serve on a federal jury, testify in federal court, etc.)

You do need a REAL ID to: