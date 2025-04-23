OBIT: ARTHUR BENTON SR

Arthur Benton Sr., a beloved figure to many and a steadfast provider, passed away on April 14, 2025, in Mesquite, Texas, at seventy-nine. Born on March 28, 1946, in Elkhart, Texas, Arthur’s journey through life was marked by wisdom, resilience, and a deep-seated faith that guided him through the trials of life.

A U.S. Army veteran, Arthur served his country with honor, embodying the spirit of a true protector long after his military service concluded. His career as a foreman at Enron reflected his relentless dedication and hard work—qualities that also seeped into every aspect of his life. Arthur was not just a provider for his family; he was their anchor, instilling in them values of integrity and diligence that will resonate through generations.

Known for his blunt yet honest point of view, Arthur had a unique ability to listen with an open heart. He shared his life’s stories not only as tales of pride but also as lessons meant to guide others through their own mistakes. A god-fearing man, he approached life as a loner at times but was never alone in spirit, finding connection through his passions—whether it was fixing cars, playing his guitar, or enjoying the soulful rhythms of Sam Cooke and old-school R&B. Arthur could often be found relishing in a good boxing match or shooting hoops, where he demonstrated both skill and a contentious spirit, always eager to uplift those around him.

With a heart that swelled with pride for his family, Arthur celebrated the accomplishments of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who were, to him, the greatest gifts of his life. He was a man whose legacy will endure in the love and memories shared among those he leaves behind.

Friends and family are invited to honor Arthur’s memory at the viewing on April 19, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home-Dallas, located on 4155 South R. L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX. A funeral service will follow on April 21, 2025, beginning at 3:00 PM at the same location. As we gather to remember this extraordinary man, let us carry forth his spirit of hard work, compassion, and unwavering love for family into our lives.

