Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Micah Descartin

Published

Micah Descartin is a digital marketing strategist, content creator, and producer based in Dallas. She graduated from the University of North Texas, earning dual degrees in Communication Studies and Media Arts, along with a Minor in Marketing. With expertise in content strategy, video editing, copywriting, and creative direction, Micah thrives in developing tailored marketing campaigns. She is passionate about storytelling and connecting brands with their audience through digital media. Known for her strong soft skills like communication, adaptability, and problem-solving, Micah honed her skills at T.D. Jakes Ministries, and American Land and Lakes LLC.

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Lashawndra Storr

Lashawndra Storr is a trusted and experienced HR leader with 20+ years in the field. Currently the Director, Human Resources Business Partner at Disney...

2 days ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Mattye Gouldsby-Jones

Mattye Gouldsby-Jones is a results-driven attorney and Director at Coats Rose, P.C. in Dallas, Texas. With over 30 years of legal experience, she specializes...

3 days ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Primrose Mhunduru

Primrose Mhunduru is a seasoned sports administrator with over a decade of experience in both Olympic and Paralympic movements across Africa and Europe. She...

4 days ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Natalia McLaren

Natalia McLaren is an accomplished associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, specializing in White Collar Defense and Investigations. With a strong...

5 days ago
Advertisement