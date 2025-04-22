Superb Woman: Micah Descartin

Micah Descartin is a digital marketing strategist, content creator, and producer based in Dallas. She graduated from the University of North Texas, earning dual degrees in Communication Studies and Media Arts, along with a Minor in Marketing. With expertise in content strategy, video editing, copywriting, and creative direction, Micah thrives in developing tailored marketing campaigns. She is passionate about storytelling and connecting brands with their audience through digital media. Known for her strong soft skills like communication, adaptability, and problem-solving, Micah honed her skills at T.D. Jakes Ministries, and American Land and Lakes LLC.