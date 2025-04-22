Dallas International Dance Day Celebration 2025

A Tribute to Movement, Culture, and Legacy

The City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture invites you to celebrate with us in honor of International Dance Day (IDD), from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Free and open to the public at the Dallas City Hall Lobby (1500 Marilla Street, Dallas, TX 75201), we recognize the unifying force of dance and its ability to connect people from different backgrounds through movement, storytelling, and joy.

Observed annually on the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, the founder of modern ballet, IDD is a global recognition of the art of dance and its impact on cultures worldwide. Dance is an expression of cultural identity, tradition, and shared humanity. Celebrated in every corner of the world, dance transcends language, bridges communities, and honors the diversity of global traditions.

This year, the City commemorates IDD with complimentary food, dance performances worldwide, and a special tribute honoring the late Judith Jamison, legendary American dancer, choreographer, and former Artistic Director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program will include remarks from City Leadership and Council Members and a not-to-be-missed debut performance by the City of Dallas Employee Dance Group, showcasing the creativity, talent, and spirit of the people who serve our community.