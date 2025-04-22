HBCU football coach stands firm on candid transfer portal ground rules

By HBCU Sports Report

If you want to play for Tremaine Jackson as a transfer, there are rules you must follow.

The first-year Prairie View head coach went viral on social media after posting his five “Panther Portal Understanding” requirements.

Among them are suggesting recruits have a four-hour window to follow him on X (formerly known as Twitter), to holding off on asking for NIL money if “Pro Football Focus has you taking less than 200 snaps on the year.”

After a slew of strong responses in the days following the public demands, Jackson indicated that he stands by the edicts.

“If that turns you off, you can’t play for us,” Jackson told the Defender Network. “If that turns you off, then August is really going to turn you off. We are about to be in camp for almost a month. I’m going to drag you up and down this field. We are going to get ready to go win. That’s a process, man, that’s brutal, it’s ugly, it’s confrontational. Not a lot of people want to talk about it.”

Jackson, who was hired by Prairie View after a successful stint at Division II Valdosta State, where he led the program to the national championship game last fall, was candid about the expectations and standards.

“If you can’t handle what we put out there on Twitter about how we operate, how you gon’ handle it on fourth-and-one when you’ve got to get off the field because we play football a different way,” he said. “Again, everybody got to push control-alt-delete on what they’ve seen.

This is a brand-new thing. If you can’t handle that, if your momma can’t handle that, daddy can’t handle it, then certainly how are you going to handle us? So, I’d rather you quit now before you get in our program, waste our money and quit.”

