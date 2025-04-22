The COVID.gov Website erased by Trump’s White House, replacing site with his own theories

By Tomas Kassahun

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Donald Trump has scrapped the government website that had been providing vital information on preventing and fighting COVID-19. The site now redirects to a page claiming to offer information on “the true origins of COVID-19.”

Aligning with the theory Trump has been pushing since the pandemic began, the website criticizes China for spreading the virus, USA Today reported. It also features a banner that says “Lab leak” and blames Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, for failing to defend Trump’s theory. Any resources on vaccines, treatment and testing were removed from the previous page.

Who are the officials being slammed on Trump’s new COVID-19 website?

The new site slams officials who enforced preventive measures such as masks, social distancing and lockdowns. Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is among the officials blamed for how he handled the pandemic. According to Trump’s administration, Cuomo is guilty of “medical malpractice” for the policies he enforced. The website also criticizes the World Health Organization, saying its response to the pandemic was “an abject failure.”

“The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2′ publication — which was used repeatedly by public health officials and the media to discredit the lab leak theory — was prompted by Dr. Fauci to push the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally,” the site states.

What is the CIA saying about Trump’s COVID-19 theory?

The CIA has shown support for Trump’s theory on the origins of COVID-19. Earlier this year, a CIA agent said the virus probably originated in a lab instead of in nature. However, the agency also noted that it’s still not confident in the theory and that it’s possible COVID-19 emerged naturally.