Black Business: Perfectly Kept Books®, Owner Misa Bacon

Perfectly Kept Books® is a Dallas-based virtual bookkeeping firm specializing in empowering women entrepreneurs. Owned by Misa Bacon, she’s Your Go-To Bookkeeper and QuickBooks Pro.
Their expert team provides top-tier bookkeeping services with clear communication and personalized support. They’ll handle the complexities of your finances, so you can focus on growing your business with confidence. It’s their mission to collaborate with you to elevate your financial management and drive your business towards profit and success.

hello@perfectlykeptbooks.com
539 W Commerce St. Ste 3829, Dallas
https://perfectlykeptbooks.com/

