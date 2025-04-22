OBIT: ALMA JOHNSON

Alma Johnson, a beloved member of the community, passed away peacefully in Arlington, Texas, on April 11, 2025, at 98. Born on December 12, 1926, in Buffalo, Texas, Alma lived a life filled with joy, love, and a deep connection to nature.

Alma was known for her passion for fishing, often spending her days by the water, enjoying the serenity and beauty of the great outdoors. In addition to her love for fishing, she had a green thumb and found immense pleasure in gardening, nurturing her plants with care, and creating beautiful outdoor spaces that reflected her vibrant spirit.

Throughout her life, Alma embodied warmth and kindness, leaving a lasting impact on those fortunate enough to know her. She shared her love for nature with family and friends, often organizing fishing trips and gardening gatherings, creating memories that will be cherished long after her passing.

A funeral service to honor Alma’s life will be held on April 19, 2025, viewing before service 10-11a.m. at 11:00 AM funeral service, at Saintsville Cathedral, located on 2200 Oak Hill Road in Fort Worth, Texas. She will be remembered for her warmth and spirit, and her contributions to her community and loved ones will not be forgotten.

