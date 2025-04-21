Global ties and a greener, safer Dallas

Last week, I attended the International Air Transport Association (IATA) World Cargo Symposium, the largest and most influential air cargo annual event, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

This trip was organized and sponsored by the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). The visit included meetings with various trade partners to strengthen the international relationships that fuel Dallas’ economic growth and global significance, making this city stronger.

Being at the IATA World Cargo Symposium reinforces the city’s strong trade relationships and ensures that Dallas remains a leader in international commerce.

On Wednesday, I met with high-level executives from Emirates Group to promote growth in Dallas and at DFW Airport, and to capitalize on the city’s relationship with Emirates Group, which includes Emirates Airlines, Emirates Sky Cargo, and Dnata.

Dnata operates a cargo facility at DFW Airport, and Emirates Airlines currently operates seven flights per week between Dallas and Dubai, carrying more than 104,000 passengers and over 2,400 U.S. tons of cargo in 2024 alone.

Dubai plays a pivotal role in facilitating trade between Dallas and the Middle East, Africa, and India. Because Dallas is a true international city, reinforcing these trade relationships is an important part of the city’s economic growth.

If you want to learn more about the visit, you can read the full readouts here and here.

Violent Crime Reduction

Violent crime continues to decline in Dallas. Last week, the Public Safety Committee received an update on the Dallas Police Department’s ongoing violent crime reduction efforts.

The latest data shows that overall violent crime is down more than 12% citywide, with aggravated assaults down 11% and murders down an astonishing 44% year-to-date.

These results reflect meaningful progress as Dallas becomes even safer for both residents and visitors. Now, in Dallas’ fourth consecutive year of violent crime reduction, the city is officially welcoming a new police chief this week to lead our continued efforts to keep people safe and ensure Dallas is the safest major city in America.

A Greener Dallas

In other news, the Dallas Greening Initiative is moving forward with five new parks.

I launched the Dallas Greening Initiative in partnership with the Trust for Public Land to ensure every Dallas resident has a park within a 10-minute walk of their home and bring a total of 15 new parks to the city.

Last week, the Trust for Public Land shared an update with the city, including schematic designs of the first five parks to be built. The city is scheduled to break ground on the first new park in June.

You can see all of these designs here. In 2024, the Trust for Public Land ranked Dallas as having the best park system of any major Texas city, and the new parks being developed through the Dallas Greening Initiative are bringing this city closer to having the greatest parks of any major city in the United States.



That is all for this week. Stay safe and Happy Easter!

Until next time,