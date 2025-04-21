2025 DFW HBCU Alumni 5K

Only a few days remaining for the 7th annual D/FW HBCU Alumni 5K!

With days remaining before the event, 11 DFW HBCU alumni clubs have secured their feature on the official event tee!

How does your alumni club get featured?

Register at least 3 participants for your DFW metroplex HBCU Alumni club team.

Spread the word to your fellow alumni, grow your team, and make your mark on this year’s event! The more representation, the better the fellowship.

Official Event Merchandise:

Registrations that include official event merchandise, orders will begin shipping in April 2025.

Visit the race website https://dfwhbcu5k.raceroster.com/ to get registered and for information about: