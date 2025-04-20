Superb Woman: Mattye Gouldsby-Jones

Mattye Gouldsby-Jones is a results-driven attorney and Director at Coats Rose, P.C. in Dallas, Texas. With over 30 years of legal experience, she specializes in affordable housing, tax credits, and community development. Hailing from Hooks’ TX., she is a graduate of The University of Texas School of Law and previously served as General Counsel and Sr. VP & COO of the Dallas Housing Authority. This proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, is known for her strategic leadership, legal expertise, and commitment to revitalizing underserved communities. Mattye has successfully led major redevelopment projects across multiple states and is recognized for her integrity, problem-solving skills, and passion for public service and advocacy.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Primrose Mhunduru is a seasoned sports administrator with over a decade of experience in both Olympic and Paralympic movements across Africa and Europe. She...
Superb Woman
Natalia McLaren is an accomplished associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, specializing in White Collar Defense and Investigations. With a strong...
Superb Woman
Ruqayya Gibson is a distinguished keynote speaker, success student coach, and health equity director. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University...
Superb Woman
Brittney Johnson is an Emmy-nominated producer with a background in broadcast journalism, public relations, and digital content creation. She graduated from the University of...