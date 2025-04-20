Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Mattye Gouldsby-Jones

Published

Mattye Gouldsby-Jones is a results-driven attorney and Director at Coats Rose, P.C. in Dallas, Texas. With over 30 years of legal experience, she specializes in affordable housing, tax credits, and community development. Hailing from Hooks’ TX., she is a graduate of The University of Texas School of Law and previously served as General Counsel and Sr. VP & COO of the Dallas Housing Authority. This proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, is known for her strategic leadership, legal expertise, and commitment to revitalizing underserved communities. Mattye has successfully led major redevelopment projects across multiple states and is recognized for her integrity, problem-solving skills, and passion for public service and advocacy.

