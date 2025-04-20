Black Business: Epic Medical Research, LLC, William Jones, Chief Operations Officer

Epic Medical Research

Epic Medical Research’s mission is to drive breakthroughs through innovative medications and medical devices that enhance the quality of life. They are dedicated to educating the public about the critical importance of participating in research studies, emphasizing diversity and inclusion in medical research. The work being done today is not just for the present, but is designed to benefit future generations. Epic Medical Research is dedicated to transforming healthcare through innovative clinical research. There are 10 sites across the country. Epic’s team of board-certified principal investigators brings expertise to many specialties. Visit the website to learn more about the services.

www.epicmedresearch.com

email: shonbrown@epicmedresearch.com

214-317-0429, 935 York Dr. DeSoto