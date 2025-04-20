Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Epic Medical Research, LLC, William Jones, Chief Operations Officer

Published

Epic Medical Research

Epic Medical Research’s mission is to drive breakthroughs through innovative medications and medical devices that enhance the quality of life. They are dedicated to educating the public about the critical importance of participating in research studies, emphasizing diversity and inclusion in medical research. The work being done today is not just for the present, but is designed to benefit future generations. Epic Medical Research is dedicated to transforming healthcare through innovative clinical research. There are 10 sites across the country. Epic’s team of board-certified principal investigators brings expertise to many specialties. Visit the website to learn more about the services.

www.epicmedresearch.com
email: shonbrown@epicmedresearch.com
214-317-0429, 935 York Dr. DeSoto

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Texas' first intergrated restaurant Texas' first intergrated restaurant

DMN Stories

Saga of Texas’ first integrated cafe shows how far Southlake has regressed from its enlightened past￼

This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas...

March 5, 2022
Advertisement