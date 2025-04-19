OBIT: OLLIE DORRELL VANN III

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Ollie Dorrell Vann, fondly known as OV, who departed this world on April 7, 2025, at the age of 62. Born on June 15, 1962, OV graced our lives with his loving nature, unwavering kindness, infectious humor, and a heart that genuinely cared for all those fortunate enough to know him.

Ollie was a man who found immense joy in the simple pleasures of life. His laughter will forever echo in the hearts of his friends and family, a joyful sound weaving through the fabric of their memories. He was a dedicated grandfather who cherished every moment spent playing with his grandchildren, creating memories that will be treasured for generations.

An ardent sports enthusiast, OV’s loyalty ran deep for his favorite teams, the Kentucky Wildcats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat were experienced with fervor, often accompanied by spirited discussions and celebrations, making each game day a cherished experience.

As we gather to celebrate his life, we invite those whose lives he touched to join us for a Prayer Service on April 18, 2025, at 5:30 PM, followed by a Funeral Service on April 19, 2025, at 11:00 AM. Both services will be held at the Golden Gate Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Texas, located at 5701 East Loop 820 South.

While our hearts ache from the absence of such a vibrant spirit, we find solace in the love he shared and the joy he brought into our lives. The legacy of Ollie Dorrell Vann will forever live on in the laughter of his grandchildren and the cherished memories of family and friends. His kindness and humor have etched an indelible mark on all of us, a reminder to embrace life’s moments with love and joy.

Farewell, dear OV. You will be missed beyond measure, but never forgotten. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of OLLIE DORRELL VANN III, please visit our flower store.