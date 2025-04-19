Our Voices: Dallas needs strong, visionary leadership

By: Lorie Blair

I have been a dedicated community advocate for one of the most diverse districts in Dallas—District 8.

This district spans from the city’s most rural areas, home to farmland and over 500 horses, to a thriving economic hub centered around UNT Dallas and the reimagined

Shops at Redbird.

It also houses the city’s largest active landfill, McCommas Bluff, Dallas’ water treatment plant, and the International Inland Port. Yet, despite these major developments, District 8 has some of the most available land ready for growth and transformation and now is the time for this growth and transformation.

For the past six years, I have proudly served as District 8’s City Planning Commissioner and as vice chair of the Zoning Ordinance Advisory Committee—stepping down only to run for City Council. From day one, I stood out as a leader,

making independent, informed decisions to support the district’s land use priorities and mentoring new commissioners along the way. There were dockets that district 8

held the most cases on the docket and everyone was given the same attention and thought as the next.

Before my civic service, I built a 35-year career with AT&T, starting as a service representative and retiring as an Area Manager in IT Project Management. I learned early on the importance of integrity and exceptional service and later mastered the art of executing projects on time, within budget, and with precision.

Beyond my corporate experience, I honed my communication skills as a writer and editor for Elite News, a local weekly newspaper where I frequently wrote cover stories.

This role introduced me to Dallas politics, allowing me to interview elected officials and develop a deep understanding of the city’s governance.

As part of this family-run publication, I wore multiple hats, including serving as Chief Financial Operator and even managing the paper’s layout when needed.

After leaving Elite News, I became a certified mediator, volunteering in civil courts until the pandemic shut them down. Even today, I use my mediation skills to navigate zoning and land-use conflicts.

When the pandemic hit, the city’s needs didn’t pause—if anything, District 8 became busier. As a quasi-judicial body, the City Planning Commission continued meeting virtually to address critical issues.

One of my proudest moments as commissioner was leading the fight to prevent a warehouse from being built next to Friendship-West Baptist Church.

Instead, a mixed-use development is now in the works.

Additionally, I played a key role in securing unanimous approval from the Planning Commission for the Floral Farms Area Plan—an effort to correct environmental injustices caused by incompatible zoning around Shingle Mountain. This plan finally moved forward to City Council after years of work.

Understanding District 8’s unique land-use needs, I have worked tirelessly with the other commissioners to shape Forward Dallas 2.0, ensuring it reflects the district’s future. This framework recognizes that:

Kleberg-Rylie remains rural, preserving its character.

The Inland Port remains the hub for warehouses and logistics.

The area around UNT Dallas and the DART rail line are the district’s strongest economic development corridor, driving new opportunities for growth.

My experience, leadership, and deep commitment to District 8 have prepared me to continue advocating for smart, sustainable development that benefits our residents.

Together, we can build a future that honors our community’s unique strengths while embracing new opportunities. I am willing and already to continue the work I have been doing for the last six years to be the next City Councilmember for District 8

Lorie Blair is a candidate for Dallas City council District 8.