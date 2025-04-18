Future Chefs Take Center Stage at Dallas College’s Bits & Bites Festival

By Anthony Council,

Correspondent Texas Metro News

Jennifer Basjel, Riauna Clarke, a senior majoring in Culinary Arts at Dallas College, Wesley Cha, and Steve DeShazo, Director of the Office of Workforce Initiatives, gather during the Bits & Bites Festival. (Photo by Anthony Council, Texas Metro News)

The savory scent of spices, sizzling pans, and fresh herbs filled the air as the next generation of culinary leaders stepped into the spotlight at Dallas College’s Bits & Bites Festival, hosted at the Dallas Arboretum. Now in its 17th year, the celebrated food and wine event brought together more than 40 of Dallas’ top chefs alongside student talent from Dallas College’s Culinary, Pastry, and Hospitality programs for a vibrant evening of mentorship, flavor, and innovation.

Riauna Clarke, a senior majoring in Culinary Arts at Dallas College, proudly presents her winning dish at the Bits & Bites Festival, showcasing her creativity and culinary skills. (Photo by Anthony Council, Texas Metro News)

Among the student competitors, Riauna Clarke, a senior in the Culinary Arts program, wowed judges with her colorful, scratch-made spinach-infused dumplings, stuffed with bold, savory fillings and paired with a light curry sauce. The dish was topped with a fresh mix of pickled vegetables and microgreens, offering a balance of richness and brightness that stood out on the plate.

“It means a lot,” Clarke said. “I want to help make Black women a powerful presence in this industry, and competitions like this bring me one step closer to that goal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Each student chef earned a golden ticket, an exclusive invitation to compete in the World Food Championships, giving them the chance to represent Dallas College on a global culinary stage.

Riauna Clarke’s winning dish of jerk chicken dumplings with spinach-infused dough and a light curry sauce, topped with pickled daikon, carrots, and microgreens, at Dallas College’s Bits & Bites Festival. (Photo by Anthony Council, Texas Metro News)

Steve DeShazo, Director of the Office of Workforce Initiatives at Dallas College, emphasized the deeper mission of the event:

“Seeing our students grow into culinary leaders is what drives me. Some of the chefs here today were once students, and watching their careers take off, that’s the real reward.”

Chancellor Justin Lonon echoed the pride:

“We have the most amazing students, and we’re privileged to be part of their educational journey.”

More than just a night of tastings, Bits & Bites was a reminder of the power of opportunity. With the spotlight on them, Dallas College students showed they’re not only prepared to join the culinary world, they’re ready to redefine it.