OBIT: GERRY MORRISON Sr.

Gerry Morrison Sr., born on January 19, 1972, in a world that was brighter for his presence, passed away on April 7, 2025. As we gather our thoughts amidst the sorrow of his loss, we remember a man whose life was an embodiment of love, laughter, and devotion.

Gerry was not just a father; he was a beacon for his children, always there to guide, support, and uplift them. His unwavering dedication to his kids was evident in everything he did. He cherished each moment spent with them, whether they were playing sports, cooking together, or simply sharing laughs in the backyard. Gerry’s humor was infectious, a quality that made him a people person in the truest sense. He never met a stranger; everyone he encountered felt welcomed and valued in his company.

Known for his talents, Gerry was a masterful cook and griller, often bringing loved ones together around a sumptuous meal, crafted with his caring hands. His passion for building and crafting extended beyond the kitchen; whether it was constructing something new or making repairs, Gerry took great joy in working with his hands, turning ideas into reality.

Family, friends, and all who knew Gerry were touched by his loving spirit. He had a unique gift for giving, and he shared it freely with everyone in his life. A kind heart, filled with compassion, Gerry always found ways to show he cared, making the world a little brighter for those around him.

As we gather to honor Gerry’s life, his memory will be celebrated at a Prayer Service on April 16, 2025, beginning at 7:15 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, TX. The Funeral Service will follow on April 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM, where we will bid farewell to a truly remarkable soul.

Gerry Morrison Sr. will be deeply missed, but the legacy of love and laughter he leaves behind will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him.

