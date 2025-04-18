Superb Woman: Natalia McLaren

Natalia McLaren is an accomplished associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, specializing in White Collar Defense and Investigations. With a strong academic background, she earned a JD from the University of Chicago Law School and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. A passionate advocate for justice, Natalia’s career journey began with a deep calling to law, which she pursued despite early challenges. She is also known for her leadership in various law school organizations and her commitment to public service, reflecting her dedication to both her faith and profession.