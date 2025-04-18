Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Natalia McLaren

Published

Natalia McLaren is an accomplished associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, specializing in White Collar Defense and Investigations. With a strong academic background, she earned a JD from the University of Chicago Law School and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. A passionate advocate for justice, Natalia’s career journey began with a deep calling to law, which she pursued despite early challenges. She is also known for her leadership in various law school organizations and her commitment to public service, reflecting her dedication to both her faith and profession.

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Mattye Gouldsby-Jones

Mattye Gouldsby-Jones is a results-driven attorney and Director at Coats Rose, P.C. in Dallas, Texas. With over 30 years of legal experience, she specializes...

5 minutes ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Primrose Mhunduru

Primrose Mhunduru is a seasoned sports administrator with over a decade of experience in both Olympic and Paralympic movements across Africa and Europe. She...

1 day ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Ruqayya Gibson

Ruqayya Gibson is a distinguished keynote speaker, success student coach, and health equity director. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University...

3 days ago
Brittney Johnson Brittney Johnson

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Brittney Johnson

Brittney Johnson is an Emmy-nominated producer with a background in broadcast journalism, public relations, and digital content creation. She graduated from the University of...

4 days ago
Advertisement