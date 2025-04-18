My Truth: HELP FIND OUR MISSING

By Cheryl Smith:

It has been about the length of time it takes to bring a new life into the world. Myrtle Polk went missing on June 8, 2024.

During the past nine and a half months, I have heard about so many missing women, men, and children.

Sadly if you are not of a certain demographic, you don’t get as much attention or media coverage as what is the preferred demographic.

And in the case of Mrs. Polk, the search didn’t last long at all. Didn’t even make it a month, when others are being searched for decades later!

If you read the Metro News, that arrives in your inbox daily, you have seen a picture of Mrs. Polk.

Eighty-eight-year-old Polk was last seen on that June day, in the 1100 block of Indian Creek Trail, in Dallas.

My birthday wish that month was for her to be found and safely returned home to loved ones. Of note, it was a decade earlier, to the day, that my mother transitioned. I didn’t want it to be the last day Polk’s loved ones enjoyed her company.

Mrs. Polk is African American, 5’2”, 120 pounds, brown eyes, with short, white hair.

I loved looking at her pictures because she had such a beautiful smile.

It is refreshing to see that people are still concerned.

Recently, Dr. Stacia Henderson Alexander posted about our missing senior.

Texas State Senator Royce West also weighed in on FaceBook, “Just because we haven’t found her doesn’t mean we won’t. Say her name. MRS. MYRTLE POLK! Remember her face. Don’t stop looking.”

Regardless of what others are doing or not doing; it is imperative that we DO as if the missing person were our loved one, because one day, sadly, it may be yours.

Thanks to Black and Missing Inc., we are hearing more about the missing from our communities.

This is our problem, issue, fight. We can be the solution.

Everyone does not have Alzheimer’s, like Mrs. Polk. There’s a serious human trafficking problem in this country. And yes, we do have runaways.

Whatever the case, let’s make it our business to provide support. Find out what you can do. Get involved. Bring our people home!

If you have any information about Mrs. Polk’s whereabouts, please reach out. Contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-3001 or Black & Missing at 877-97-BAMFI.