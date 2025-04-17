OBIT: MILLIE ANN IGNONT

Millie Ann Ignont, a fiery spirit and a loving heart, graced our lives on March 3, 1946, in the quaint town of Winnsboro, Louisiana. This vibrant soul departed this world on April 8, 2025, while nestled in West Monroe, Louisiana, a place that could never hope to contain the warmth and light she exuded throughout her life.

Millie was a pillar of strength—her laughter always ready to fill a room, her humor often punctuated with playful jokes that trickled easily from her lips. She was never one to shy away from the truth; her honesty was as striking as her remarkable kindness. Those fortunate enough to know her cherished her ability to tell it like it is while still enveloping the harshness of life with her warmhearted touch. Her straightforward approach was endearing, reflecting the authenticity that defined her essence.

Family was Millie’s greatest treasure. Her pride, evident in her children and grandchildren, illuminated her every endeavor. She often shared how much joy they brought into her life, each moment spent with them overflowing with love and laughter. They were her world, and in turn, she was their unwavering beacon of support and resilience. Alongside her devoted son-in-law, her family formed the fabric of her being; a tapestry woven with love, memories, and shared experiences.

Outside the warmth of her family life, Millie found solace and satisfaction in the simple pleasures of life. Word puzzles challenged her mind, while her gardens—a testament to her nurturing spirit—thrived with vibrant plants. The blues flowed through her life like an ever-present soundtrack, resonating deeply with her soul, while evenings of playing spades and dominoes brought laughter and camaraderie to her gatherings.

As she journeys into the beyond, we gather to celebrate the life of a woman whose heart was open to everyone. Millie’s legacy of caring for others, her penchant for laughter, and her unwavering commitment to her family will echo through the hearts she touched.

A viewing will be held in her honor at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas, on April 16, 2025, from 1 PM to 7 PM, inviting friends and loved ones to pay their respects. A funeral service celebrating Millie’s extraordinary life will follow the next day, April 17, 2025, at the same location at 3 PM.

Though she may have left this earthly plane, Millie Ann Ignont will forever remain a cherished memory in the hearts of those who knew her and loved her.

